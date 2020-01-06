Seniors in Side Have to Do More if We Have to Beat India: Perera

Sri Lankan team is ranked seventh in T20s, eighth in ODIs and sixth in Test cricket. Their opponents, India, on the other hand, are fifth in T20s, second in ODIs and sit atop the table for five-day format.

"They (India) are very good. In world cricket, India is at the top of the rank. So, as a team we will try to do what we can do in the middle. We back our strengths," he said after the first T20 of the three-match series was washed out in Assam on Sunday night.

The 29-year-old left-handed batsman said being a senior player, he too will be under the lens in the short series.

"This series will be a good experience for me as I have to take responsibility. I will have to bat at number three position and I will try to do my best," he said.