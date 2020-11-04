Sehwag Questions Coach Ravi Shastri’s Statement on Rohit’s Injury

The BCCI last Monday named the Indian squads for three T20Is, three ODIs and four Tests against Australia in which it left out Rohit saying "the BCCI medical team will continue to monitor the progress of Rohit Sharma and Ishant Sharma".

However, soon after the announcement, Mumbai Indians had tweeted pictures and a video showing the 32-year-old taking part in net session.

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar also called for transparency regarding Rohit's fitness.

"I didn't see what was shown something about him practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians. So I don't know what his injury is. If his injury was serious, he won't even be padded up. So we're talking about a tour which is starting in December, the Test matches start around December 17 which is a month and a half away," Gavaskar had told Star Sports triggering the conversation on October 26. The India squad was announced just hours ahead of his comment.

"If he is practising in the nets for Mumbai Indians, honestly I don't know what kind of injury it is. I think a little bit of transparency and a little bit of openness about what actually is the problem with him will help everybody. The Indian cricket fan deserves to know more than anything else," he added.