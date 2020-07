Dada Came to Our Dressing Room... Told Him Not to Worry: Sanga

Former Sri Lanka skipper Kumar Sangakkara has spilled the beans on an incident during the 2002 Champions Trophy final where then India captain Sourav Ganguly had reached out to the Lankan dressing room. The two finals in that year's Champions Trophy were washed out and India and Sri Lanka were declared joint-winners.

"I remember one very specific incident in a one-day match where he was having this big argument with Russel Arnold. I think Dada was on his final warning and the umpire reported him," Sangakkara said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

"Dada came to our dressing room and had a chat to us that if this goes the whole distance, he was going to get suspended. And we told him not to worry and that we were not going to make a big deal about it and he was going to be okay."