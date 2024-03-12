ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: When & Where To Watch RCB vs MI

Check date, time, squad and live streaming details for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match.

Shivangani Singh
Updated
Cricket
2 min read
RCB vs MI WPL 2024 Today: The nineteenth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 will be played on Tuesday, 12 March between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI).

Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently standing second and third in the five-team points table respectively. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side are coming off two consecutive wins and have lost only two of the seven games they have played so far. Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, has been suffering back-to-back defeats against Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals, respectively.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians: Playing 11

Mumbai Indian Women

Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque 

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh (wk), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh 

RCB vs MI Match Today: Live Streaming Details

When will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be played on Tuesday, 12 March.

Where will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 match be played?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

At what time will the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 begin?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be broadcast on the Sports 18 Network in India.

Where will the live-streaming of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match of WPL 2024 be available?

The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians match of WPL 2024 will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India.

Topics:  WPL   WPL 2024 

Published: 
