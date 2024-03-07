WPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams After UPW vs MI Match Today; Latest Details

The Women's Premier League 2024 started on 23 February, and the matches are going on as per schedule. The last match of the second season is set to be played on 17 March. The WPL points table 2024 is updated after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. In the match on Wednesday, 6 March, Gujarat Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs. Interested fans should stay alert to know the leading team on the table.

The WPL points table 2024 is updated here after the latest match. Interested cricket fans in the country should note that the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match took place today, Thursday, 7 March. The UPW vs MI face-off was conducted at 7:30 pm IST, as per the schedule. You should know the latest WPL points table.