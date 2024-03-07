WPL Points Table 2024: Top Teams After UPW vs MI Match Today; Latest Details

The Women's Premier League 2024 started on 23 February, and the matches are going on as per schedule. The last match of the second season is set to be played on 17 March. The WPL points table 2024 is updated after every match based on the points gained by the winning team. In the match on Wednesday, 6 March, Gujarat Giants defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 19 runs. Interested fans should stay alert to know the leading team on the table.
The WPL points table 2024 is updated here after the latest match. Interested cricket fans in the country should note that the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match took place today, Thursday, 7 March. The UPW vs MI face-off was conducted at 7:30 pm IST, as per the schedule. You should know the latest WPL points table.
The top teams on the points table are changed after every match. The five teams participating in the second season of the WPL are Mumbai Indians (MI), UP Warriorz (UPW), Gujarat Giants (GG), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), and Delhi Capitals (DC).
WPL 2024 Points Table: Updated Points After UPW vs MI Today
According to the official details available after the latest match on Thursday, Mumbai Indians won against UP Warriorz by 42 runs.
The top teams on the Women's Premier League (WPL) points table are Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore. You can take a look at the updated points of each team here.
Let's go through the WPL 2024 points table after the UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians match on Thursday, 7 March:
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|Delhi Capitals
|5
|4
|1
|8
|Mumbai Indians
|6
|4
|2
|8
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|6
|3
|3
|6
|U.P. Warriorz
|6
|2
|4
|4
|Gujarat Giants
|5
|1
|4
|2
