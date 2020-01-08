Ross Taylor Credits Martin Crowe for His Rise in Test Cricket

"I guess it's an emotional time because my mentor Martin Crowe, that was one of the goals he put down for me was to be New Zealand's highest Test run-scorer. To be honest, I didn't believe him, but I'd have loved for him to be here and help celebrate," Taylor expressed.

In February 2019, Taylor had also moved past Fleming for the most ODI runs by a New Zealand batsman, and has the most runs in all international formats for the Black Caps, passing 17,250 international runs in this innings, which includes 39 centuries and 88 half-centuries.

Recalling the old days, he said: "When I first played for New Zealand, I'd had a pretty decent one-day career and only scored three or four first-class hundreds and Twenty20 was just coming through."