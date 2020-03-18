‘Monkeygate’ Incident Lowest Point of My Captaincy: Ricky Ponting

Harbhajan was eventually cleared of the charge and Symonds' career went into a downward spiral after the incident.

"It was a low point and also because it dragged on for so long. I remember coming off the ground during the Adelaide Test match and speaking to Cricket Australia officials about the case because the hearing was at the end of the Adelaide Test match," Ponting added.

The incident created a lot of bitterness between the two teams with India threatening to pull out of the tour before the ICC intervened.

"We all felt let down by the end result (of the the Monkeygate controversy). The fact that it got in the way of the way we played our cricket for the next Test match was probably the most disappointing thing," said the Australia batting great.

"So we go over there and India at Perth is game we expect to win and then we lost the match and after that the next few days things just got worse and worse," he went on to add.

Under Ponting's captaincy, Australia also suffered Ashes defeats in 2005, 2009 and 2010-11.