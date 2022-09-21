Ravi Shastri Rues India’s Poor Fielding for Defeat Against Australia in 1st T20I

In India's four-wicket loss to Australia in the first T20I at PCA IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali, the hosts' sloppy fielding on Tuesday evening stunned everyone. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Harshal Patel conceded 101 runs from their eight collective overs, especially in the death overs, India were also let down by poor fielding display.

All-rounder Cameron Green, the surprise opener alongside captain Aaron Finch, slammed a rollicking 61 off just 30 balls and could have been out at 42 if Axar Patel hadn't dropped his catch at deep mid-wicket.