Australia Pull Off Record Run Chase, Win Opening T20I Against India by 4 Wickets

Indian Batters Look Impressive

Earlier, KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's audacious strokeplay helped India post a daunting 208/6. With his strike rate under the scanner, Rahul made a statement with a high-quality 55 off 35 balls before Hardik smashed an unbeaten 71 off just 30 balls, including five sixes.

Suryakumar Yadav also played some breathtaking strokes in his 46 off 25 balls. Expecting dew, Australia opted to bowl and handed debut to Tim David. Jasprit Bumrah, who was picked for the series after recovering from a back injury, was surprisingly not selected for the series opener.

Dinesh Karthik was picked ahead of Rishabh Pant. Umesh Yadav got a game after more than three years while Deepak Chahar, who is in the scheme of things for the World Cup, sat on the sidelines.