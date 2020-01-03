Shubman ‘Abuses’ Umpire After Being Given Out, Decision Overturned

A huge controversy erupted on Friday, 3 January when Punjab opener Shubman Gill "abused" the umpire after being given out and refused to walk off the field during their Ranji Trophy game against Delhi at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali.

A Times of India journalist narrated the series of events in a thread on his Twitter handle in which he claimed that Shubman unimpressed with the decision of the on-field umpire, didn't move anywhere and remained on his crease.