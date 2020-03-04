Rains Threaten T20 WC Semis but Could Help India Sail Into Final

Cricket Australia says its request for the ICC to have reserve days for the women's Twenty20 World Cup semifinals has been denied, with heavy rain threatening both of Thursday's games.

A reserve day was built into the schedule for the knockout stages of the men's 50-over World Cup in England last year, and New Zealand qualified for the final by beating India in what was effectively a two-day match. On Thursday, India are slated to play England in the first semi-final at 9:30am IST and then South Africa take on Australia in the 1:30pm fixture.