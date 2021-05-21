Playing Test Against India at WACA Will Favour Australia: Perry

"That's certainly in (our) favour … our conditions and the Australian style of cricket but having said that, looking at the Indian team, some of the skills of their players, particularly their batters, it's going to be a really well-contested Test match and a great opportunity for both sides."

The 30-year-old wasn't at her usual best last season but said that Aussies have a very balanced bowling attack that will be tough to handle for the opposition. Australia's opposition in the home summer includes India and England (for the women's Ashes).

"(Playing four fast bowlers) would be really dependent on the conditions and how the wicket presents at the time but one of the great things about the group and the way it's evolving is there's some wonderful players coming through," Perry said.

"Certainly, some great young quicks but I think equally our spin stocks are just as exciting.