Pandya, Dhawan & Bhuvi Back in India Squad for Home ODIs vs SA

Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have all recovered from their injured and have been included in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming home series against South Africa.

Pandya had undergone a surgery and was recovering for the last few months while Shikhar Dhawan injured his shoulder while playing domestic cricket and was out of action from the start of 2020. Senior seam bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar had been recovering from hernia surgery.

The 3-match ODI series will start on 12 March in Dharamshala and then the second game is on 15 March in Lucknow. The final fixture will be played in Kolkata on 18 March.

This is the last of the international assignments for the Indian team before the 2020 IPL season starts on 29 March.