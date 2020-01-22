ODIs This Year Could Be Used for World T20 Preparation: Shastri

Winning a world title is an "obsession" for India coach Ravi Shastri, who says the upcoming six ODIs against New Zealand and South Africa could be used as a platform for his team's preparations for the global T20 championship in Australia this October.

In an exclusive interview to PTI, the head coach spoke on a range of issues, including the legacy he wants to create, preparations for the marquee meet, team culture and unfortunate injuries to his players.

"That toss will be taken out of the equation; we will play well irrespective of conditions, of opponents and in every country of the world. That's what our aim is and that is what we are chasing. Yes, the World Cup remains an obsession and we will do all to fulfill that ambition," Shastri said ahead of the start of India's tour of New Zealand.