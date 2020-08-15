‘Consider Me Retired’: MS Dhoni Announces Retirement

While Dhoni did not mention in his post if he was retiring from all formats, an official BCCI statement clarified that he was retiring from international cricket.

‘While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the No. 1 Test side in 2009 and the team stayed at the top for over 600 days. He has led India to victory in 21 home Test matches, the most by an Indian captain.

Leaving behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate, Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper,’ said the BCCI’s statement.