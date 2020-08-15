‘Consider Me Retired’: MS Dhoni Announces Retirement
MS Dhoni, the only captain to lift all 3 ICC trophies, announces his retirement from international cricket.
Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from international cricket through an Instagram post.
‘Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired,’ reads the caption of a four and a half minute video cut on the soundtrack ‘main pal do pal ka shayar hoon’.
While Dhoni did not mention in his post if he was retiring from all formats, an official BCCI statement clarified that he was retiring from international cricket.
‘While his heroics in the limited-overs formats are well documented, it was also under his leadership that India became the No. 1 Test side in 2009 and the team stayed at the top for over 600 days. He has led India to victory in 21 home Test matches, the most by an Indian captain.
Leaving behind a rich legacy that will be difficult to replicate, Dhoni holds the record for most international matches as captain (332). Unarguably the quickest man behind the wicket, Dhoni has 195 international stumpings, the most by any wicket-keeper,’ said the BCCI’s statement.
Dhoni’s post also comes just one day after he arrived in Chennai to start the pre-season camp for the Chennai Super Kings. The camp got underway today, on 15 August, and will continue till the 20th following which he will depart with the rest of the team’s Indian players for the UAE as the IPL starts on 19 September.
The World Cup-winning captain last played for India at the 2019 ICC World Cup in England where India were knocked out in the semi-finals. The IPL was slated to be his comeback tournament with many expecting him to use it as his route back into the Indian team ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup that was originally scheduled to be played in Australia this year. However, with the World Cup now getting pushed to next year and the IPL being postponed from March to September, Dhoni’s plans clearly have changed as he’s decided to walk away.
Raina Follows Dhoni
Just minutes after Dhoni’s announcement, his close friend and CSK team-mate Suresh Raina too looks like he’s used Instagram to make public a big decision of his own.
‘It was nothing but lovely playing with you, @mahi7781 . With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!’ reads his post hinting that he too is retiring from international cricket.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.