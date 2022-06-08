Mithali Raj Announces Retirement From All Forms of International Cricket

Indian cricket legend Mithali Raj called time on her international cricket career, taking to social media on Wednesday to announce her retirement from all forms.

The 39-year-old last made an appearance in the Indian jersey when she captained the team during the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand. India were playing South Africa in that match and lost by 3 wickets, and were eliminated from the tournament. She had already retired from T20Is in 2019 and is still India's highest run-getter in the format.

She made her debut for India in 1999 as a 16-year-old and went on to become one of the all-time greats in the game. She represented India in 12 Tests, 232 ODIs and 89 T20Is and was also the captain that led them to the finals of two World Cups.