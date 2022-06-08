You've Been a Fine Example: Twitter Congratulates Mithali Raj on Her Career
Mithali Raj started her career in 1999, scoring a century on debut.
The legendary Mithali Raj called time on her international career, which began in 1999, on Wednesday. She made the announcement via social media. The 39-year-old last made an appearance in the Indian jersey when she captained the team during the 2022 ICC Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand. India were playing South Africa in that match and lost by 3 wickets, and were eliminated from the tournament. She had already retired from T20Is in 2019 and is still India's highest run-getter in the format.
Mithali finishes her career with with a tally of 7,805 runs, 7 hundreds and 64 fifties in ODIs, and was also the first to score seven fifties in a row in women's ODIs, where her tally of 64 is the highest.
In Women's Tests, she is India's only double centurion, with her 214 against England in 2002 which also the second-highest individual score in the game. In T20Is, she’s played 89 games and scored 2,364 runs in the format.
Mithali had announced previously that the 2022 ODI World Cup was set to be her final appearance at the international and delayed the retirement call by sometime as she felt right after the show piece event would not be the best time.
Mithali wrote, "I feel now is the perfect time to call curtains on my playing career as the team is in the capable hands of some very talented young players and the future of Indian Cricket is bright."
"Each time I stepped on the field, I gave my very best with the intent to help India win. I will always cherish the opportunity given to me to represent the tricolour," she wrote. "It was an honour to have led the team for so many years. It definitely shaped me as a person & hopefully helped shape Indian Women's Cricket as well.
Mithali hinted that she would perhaps be open to coaching assignments or whatever role the Indian cricket board deemed suitable for a player of her calibre.
"This journey may have ended but another one beckons as I'd love to stay involved in the game I love and contribute to the growth of Women's Cricket in India and world over."
Here's how social media reacted to this news.
