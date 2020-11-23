Rahul, Chahal vs Zampa & Other Key Numbers Ahead of India-Aus ODIs

Despite this series marking the return of the Men in Blue, there can be no reasons to expect a poor showing. Yes, Rohit Sharma, one of the world's top batsmen in white ball cricket will be missing from the Indian team, but there's no dearth of talent in the Indian squad.

The players are also heading into the series at the back of a competitive Indian Premier League season, and though the players have had to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Australia, they have been afforded the luxury of being permitted to train outdoors. One should therefore expect the Indian players to hit the ground running.

It will be interesting to see how the Indian team management addresses the complexities with regards to the team combination. With Hardik Pandya unlikely to bowl, Team India must get the balance right; they need six batsmen (including the wicket-keeper) and five specialist bowlers, while also ensuring there's enough experience across roles.

Will they pair Mayank Agarwal with Shikhar Dhawan at the top and get KL Rahul to bat in the middle order, or will they pair KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan at the top, and slot Manish Pandey in the middle order?