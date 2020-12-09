Kings XI Punjab’s Mandeep Singh Joins Farmer’s Protest in Delhi
Mandeep was joined by his elder brother Harvinder Singh at the Delhi border.
Punjab’s Ranji Captain and Kings XI Punjab cricketer Mandeep Singh has also joined the ongoing farmer's protest and becomes the first active Indian cricketer to do so.
Mandeep, who has played three T20Is for India, visited Delhi's Singhu border. He posted a picture of himself at the protest on social media as well.
Expressing his solidarity to the protests, Mandeep told TOI: "I went there to show my support to all the senior citizens, who are peacefully protesting in this biting cold". Mandeep joins an increasing list of high profile personalities from the state to extend their support to the protests. In support of the protests, boxer Vijender Singh lend his voice to the farmers, while Punjab boxers Kaur Singh, Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu, and Jaipal Singh previously having decided to return their Padam Shri, Dronacharya Award, and Arjuna Award respectively.
Mandeep also said, "If my father would have been alive, he would have also joined the protests. He must be a proud father because his sons did their bit," he said as quoted by TOI.
Before Mandeep, a whole host of Olympians and national sports award winners including Vijender Singh have threatened to give back their awards in a show of solidarity with the ongoing farmer’s protest.
Punjab's boxing legends Jaipal Singh, Kaur Singh, and Gurbax Singh Sandhu have opted to return their awards. Arjuna award winner and former Indian basketball player Sajjan Singh Cheema has reportedly got the support of more than 30 sportspersons.
