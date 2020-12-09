Kings XI Punjab’s Mandeep Singh Joins Farmer’s Protest in Delhi 

Expressing his solidarity to the protests, Mandeep told TOI: "I went there to show my support to all the senior citizens, who are peacefully protesting in this biting cold". Mandeep joins an increasing list of high profile personalities from the state to extend their support to the protests. In support of the protests, boxer Vijender Singh lend his voice to the farmers, while Punjab boxers Kaur Singh, Gurbaksh Singh Sandhu, and Jaipal Singh previously having decided to return their Padam Shri, Dronacharya Award, and Arjuna Award respectively.

Mandeep also said, "If my father would have been alive, he would have also joined the protests. He must be a proud father because his sons did their bit," he said as quoted by TOI.

Mandeep was joined by his elder brother Harvinder Singh at the Delhi border.