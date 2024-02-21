Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024: Date, Time & Live Streaming in India

The Pakistan Super League 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. It is important to note that both teams did not win their inaugural match of the season. They are eyeing a comprehensive victory in the upcoming match. Fans are eagerly waiting for the match to begin so they can watch their favourite players give their best. We have the latest details for interested viewers in India.

One should note that the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024 match will be live streamed for viewers in India. You have to note the match date and time to watch the live streaming of PSL 2024 in the country. Cricketers like Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik will be in action in the upcoming match on Wednesday.