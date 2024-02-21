Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024: Date, Time & Live Streaming in India

The Pakistan Super League 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 21 February 2024. It is important to note that both teams did not win their inaugural match of the season. They are eyeing a comprehensive victory in the upcoming match. Fans are eagerly waiting for the match to begin so they can watch their favourite players give their best. We have the latest details for interested viewers in India.
One should note that the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024 match will be live streamed for viewers in India. You have to note the match date and time to watch the live streaming of PSL 2024 in the country. Cricketers like Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik will be in action in the upcoming match on Wednesday.
Here are the match date, timing, live streaming details in India, and other updates about the upcoming Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL match. Read till the end to watch the match live on the scheduled date.
What is the date and time of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024?
According to the latest official details, the PSL 2024 match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi is set to be conducted today, Wednesday, 21 February.
One should note that the match will start at 3 pm IST. You must remember the date and time to watch the live streaming in India.
Where will the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match be conducted?
The Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 is decided to be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi Pakistan Super League 2024 in India?
One should note that the live telecast of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi match will not be available in India. No channel has the right to broadcast the match for viewers.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi in India?
You can watch the live streaming of the Karachi Kings vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 match in India on the FanCode app and website. The FanCode app is the official partner of the league.
