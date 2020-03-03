Virat’s in His 30s Now, Needs to Practise More: Kapil Dev

The legendary India skipper said that all players, including the likes of Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid, Vivian Richards, all faced similar difficulties in their career.

"So Kohli needs to practise more. When your eyesight weakens then you have to tighten up your technique more. The same ball which he used pounce on so quickly, he's getting late on it now," Dev said.

According to Kapil, Kohli should focus on getting his game back on track in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League which starts March 29.

"I think IPL will help him. He will start getting the hang of it. He's a great cricketer, he will definitely realize it himself and make adjustments," the 61-year-old former all-rounder said.

India will now take on South Africa in the three-match ODI series beginning March 12 in Dharamsala.