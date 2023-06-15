Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer Expected to Return for Asia Cup 2023: Report

The Indian cricket team could be handed a major boost ahead of their Asia Cup 2023 campaign, with speedster Jasprit Bumrah and batter Shreyas Iyer likely to be available for the competition, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo.
Both of them are currently undergoing rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, having recently gone through successful surgeries. Should their rehabilitation go according to plans, they could feature in the competition that will run from 31 August to 17 September.
Bumrah hasn’t been seen on the field since the home T20Is against Australia last year, owing to a back injury. As for Iyer, the 28-year-old batter appeared in the Border Gavaskar Trophy this year. He has been out of action with a bulging disc problem in his lower back.
Other than these two comebacks, the young Indian wicketkeeper-batter, Rishabh Pant is also recovering quicker than expected, as per the reports. He faced a fatal car accident in December last year, following which he has been undergoing rehabilitation at the NCA.
Pant last appeared in India’s tour of Bangladesh in December 2022. Keeping his fast recovery in mind, the young gun might make a comeback in the 2023 ODI World Cup, although chances of that are not concrete yet.