Bumrah, Pant & Shreyas Iyer Among India's Top Performers in Pink Ball Test

Shreyas Iyer

At a time when the Indian innings was delicately poised thanks to the early wickets on Day 1, Shreyas Iyer showed why he is such an important part of the side. Iyer walked in at 6 with Rishabh Pant going great guns at the other end and quietly settled in. Once Pant was back in the hut, Iyer switched gears, causing the fans a great amount of joy and the Sri Lankans a fair bit of despair.

Iyer smashed 4 sixes and 10 fours in his knock of 92 to really drive the Indian total beyond 250 in the first innings, laying the platform for the bowlers to work their magic in difficult conditions.

In the first Test, when India won by an innings, Iyer scored 27.