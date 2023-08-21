KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer have returned from injuries to be named in India's 17-member squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Young IPL star Tilak Verma too has been named in the squad that also sees the return of Jasprit Bumrah after his successful comeback from injury during the ongoing T20I series against Ireland.

The selection meeting in the capital was headed by new Chief Selector Ajit Agarkar with skipper Rohit Sharma, coach Rahul Dravid and the rest of the selection panel in attendance.

The Indian team open their Asia Cup campaign on 2 September with the match against Pakistan, following which they play Nepal on 4 September. Both Group A matches will be played at the Pallekele Stadium in Sri Lanka.

Following the group stage matches, the Super Fours games will be played from 6 September to 15 September, before the final on 17 September at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.