Indian Cricketers Train Indoors as Rain Lashes Trinidad Ahead of First ODI

Gill said the players are looking forward to the chance of playing a good white-ball side like West Indies. "I am feeling great, and we all are really excited and really buzzed about these three ODIs. We feel that it would be a good series," Gill said.



All three ODIs of the series will be played at the Queen's Park Oval between July 22 and 27 in Trinidad. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, between July 29-August 7 with the last two matches scheduled in the USA.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Pant, and Pandya will return to the squad for the T20Is, while Kohli, Bumrah and Shami have been rested for those matches as well.