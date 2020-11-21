India Will Raise Their Game in Kohli’s Absence: Sunil Gavaskar

Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar says the other Indian batsmen will rise to the occasion.

“If you actually have a look, India have won every time Virat wasn’t there, be it the Dharamshala Test against Australia, the Afghanistan Test, Nidahas Trophy or the Asia Cup in 2018,” Gavaskar told The Times of India.

“Indian players do tend to raise their game when he is not around. They understand they have to make up for his absence.”

Cheteshwar Pujara, a hero of the last tour to Australia, along with the likes of Ajinkya Rahane will have to drive the Indian batting in Kohli’s absence feels Gavaskar.

“It’s going to be tough for Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara,” Gavaskar added. “Both these players have to bat out of their skin. Captaincy will actually help Rahane. He will feel a lot more secure and in control of situations. The selection committee is clear about who should lead in Virat’s absence and he has done well as a Test captain.”