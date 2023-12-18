Ind vs SA: Ishan Kishan Withdraws From Test Team, KS Bharat Named as Replacement

Left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has withdrawn from the India's Test squad for South Africa series due to personal reasons. In his absence, KS Bharat has been named as the replacement in the squad.

"Ishan Kishan has requested the BCCI to be released from the upcoming Test series against South Africa citing personal reasons. The wicket-keeper has subsequently been withdrawn from the Test squad. The Men’s Selection Committee has named Mr KS Bharat as a replacement,” said the BCCI in its statement.