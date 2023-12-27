Ind vs SA, 1st Test: Advantage South Africa After Day 2 as Dean Elgar Scores Ton

In his final Test on his home ground, veteran opener Dean Elgar kickstarted his farewell series by slamming a century to single-handedly put South Africa into the lead on day two of the first Test against India at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday, 27 December.

Ravichandran Ashwin twice, getting an edge running for four and then got his hundred with a fierce pull off Thakur going for a boundary. Elgar celebrated with a joyful jump, punching and roaring in delight, with the crowd quick to applaud a fine knock, also his first Test hundred at home ground. He and Bedingham took three more boundaries off Thakur to end second session, which yielded 145 runs, firmly in South Africa’s favour.