Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Ind vs SA, 1st Test: Advantage South Africa After Day 2 as Dean Elgar Scores Ton

#INDvsSA | #SouthAfrica are in the driver's seat after #DeanElgar's century.

IANS
Published
Cricket
2 min read
Ind vs SA, 1st Test: Advantage South Africa After Day 2 as Dean Elgar Scores Ton
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

In his final Test on his home ground, veteran opener Dean Elgar kickstarted his farewell series by slamming a century to single-handedly put South Africa into the lead on day two of the first Test against India at the SuperSport Park on Wednesday, 27 December.

Ravichandran Ashwin twice, getting an edge running for four and then got his hundred with a fierce pull off Thakur going for a boundary. Elgar celebrated with a joyful jump, punching and roaring in delight, with the crowd quick to applaud a fine knock, also his first Test hundred at home ground. He and Bedingham took three more boundaries off Thakur to end second session, which yielded 145 runs, firmly in South Africa’s favour.

Also Read

Robin Minz: A Dhoni Fan’s Trek From Gilli Danda To Being IPL’s 1st Tribal Player

Robin Minz: A Dhoni Fan’s Trek From Gilli Danda To Being IPL’s 1st Tribal Player
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
The final session began with Elgar and Bedingham taking 41 runs in the first nine overs, with Bumrah, Siraj and Thakur proving to be ineffective in stopping the duo from taking boundaries. 

Bedingham, who looked solid on backfoot play, reached his maiden Test fifty in 80 balls, before being castled by Siraj and depart for 56.

With some variable bounce on offer, Krishna made use of it to get his maiden Test wicket in the form of Kyle Verreynne. The right-handed batter tried to punch a rising short ball, but the ball took the glove edge behind to Rahul.

Also Read

IPL Auction 2024: Decoding the Winners & Losers – Which Teams Did Best & Worst?

IPL Auction 2024: Decoding the Winners & Losers – Which Teams Did Best & Worst?
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Elgar would be whacked on the glove off Krishna, following which a break in the play happened, giving time to umpires to assess the light situation at the stadium. With the light not being good enough to continue, the players walked off. 30 minutes before the stipulated stumps time, play was called off for the day, which well and truly belonged to South Africa and Elgar.

Brief Scores: India 245 in 67.4 overs (KL Rahul 101; Kagiso Rabada 5-44) trail South Africa 256/5 in 66 overs (Dean Elgar 140 not out, David Bedingham 56; Jasprit Bumrah 2-48, Mohammed Siraj 2-61) by 11 runs

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×