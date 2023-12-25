India vs South Africa 1st Test: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023: India and South Africa will clash in the first test of the two match test series on Tuesday, 26 December 2023. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Prior to this both the teams locked horns in the T20I and ODI series. The IND vs SA T20I series ended in a draw while the 3 match ODI series was won by the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

India's top batsman Virat Kohli has rejoined the team for the boxing day test and fans would be excited to see the power packed performance from one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. Team India is currently leading the World Test Championship (WTC) points table after winning the first test series, and would definitely aim for winning the ongoing test series against the Proteas to retain their top spot.

Let us check out IND vs SA 1st test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.