Join Us On:
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs South Africa 1st Test: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming

IND vs SA 1st test match will be played tomorrow on 26 December 2023 at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
2 min read
India vs South Africa 1st Test: When and Where To Watch IND vs SA Live Streaming
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

India vs South Africa 1st Test 2023: India and South Africa will clash in the first test of the two match test series on Tuesday, 26 December 2023. The match will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion. Prior to this both the teams locked horns in the T20I and ODI series. The IND vs SA T20I series ended in a draw while the 3 match ODI series was won by the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

India's top batsman Virat Kohli has rejoined the team for the boxing day test and fans would be excited to see the power packed performance from one of the greatest batsmen in the history of cricket. Team India is currently leading the  World Test Championship (WTC) points table after winning the first test series, and would definitely aim for winning the ongoing test series against the Proteas to retain their top spot.

Let us check out IND vs SA 1st test date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other details below.

Also Read

Ind W vs Aus W: India Women Script Historic First Test Win Over Australia

Ind W vs Aus W: India Women Script Historic First Test Win Over Australia
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When is the India vs South Africa 1st Test?

IND vs SA 1st test will be played on Tuesday, 26 December 2023.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

At What Time Will the India vs South Africa 1st Test Start?

IND vs SA 1st test will begin at 1:30 pm IST.

Also Read

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India

Al Nassr vs Al Ettifaq Saudi Pro League: Where To Watch Live Streaming in India
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where Will the India vs South Africa 1st Test Played?

IND vs SA 1st test will be played at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

When and Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

IND vs SA 1st test will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Also Read

India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023 Schedule: Check INDW vs AUSW Fixtures

India Women vs Australia Women Series 2023 Schedule: Check INDW vs AUSW Fixtures
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs South Africa 1st Test?

IND vs SA 1st test will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

 India vs South Africa 1st Test: Team Squads

Here is the IND vs SA 1st test squad.

India Squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Keegan Petersen, Tristan Stubbs, Kyle Verreynne, Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, and Kagiso Rabada.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from sports and cricket

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×