Day 3: NZ’s Tail Wags Longer to Post 183-Run Lead Against India
For the umpteenth time, Team India’s inability to wrap up the the tail quickly might comeback to bite them as New Zealand posted a daunting lead of 183 runs in the first Test at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday, 23 February.
It was an eventful first hour of play at the Basin Reserve as the hosts were jolted by two quick wickets within the first four overs of the day. Watling (14) got a beauty from Jasprit Bumrah up front, which he only managed to edge it to keeper Rishabh Pant.
Three overs later Tim Southee (1) mishit an absolutely ordinary delivery from Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami doesn’t make a mistake at fine leg.
The bulk of the scoring was done by New Zealand’s lower-order batsmen - debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Trent Boult - who took the match away from India’s grasp.
Jamieson counter-attacked with lusty blows all around the park for his 45-ball 44. Giving him company at the centre was all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme as New Zealand comfortably went past the 100-run lead mark and the duo put up a stand of 71 runs.
If Jamieson was playing the aggressive hand, Grandhomme played the matured game after surviving twice in the first hour of play - courtesy the DRS. Eventually, he was dismissed for a well-made 43.
At Stumps on Day 2, New Zealand had gained a 51-run lead but had also lost their top five batsmen, including Williamson and Ross Taylor. The hosts were 216/5 when umpires called off early stumps due to bad light.
Earlier, the Black Caps continued with the brilliant bowling performance and bowled out India for a paltry 165 in their first innings. Debutant pacer Kyle Jamieson and Tim Southee came out with splendid bowling performances as the visitors lost their last five wickets adding just 43 runs to their overnight score of 122.
