Day 3: NZ’s Tail Wags Longer to Post 183-Run Lead Against India

The bulk of the scoring was done by New Zealand’s lower-order batsmen - debutant Kyle Jamieson and veteran Trent Boult - who took the match away from India’s grasp.

Jamieson counter-attacked with lusty blows all around the park for his 45-ball 44. Giving him company at the centre was all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme as New Zealand comfortably went past the 100-run lead mark and the duo put up a stand of 71 runs.

If Jamieson was playing the aggressive hand, Grandhomme played the matured game after surviving twice in the first hour of play - courtesy the DRS. Eventually, he was dismissed for a well-made 43.