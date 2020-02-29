India vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Out to Southee, Again

India have lost both openers, skipper Virat Kohli and also Ajinkya Rahane with just 113 runs on the board on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch.

Prithvi Shaw had recovered in time from an injury scare to be included in the XI and the youngster made the most of his opportunity, scoring his first half-century in overseas conditions.

He got to the landmark with a six off Neil Wagner but in the very next over, he was caught at first slip by Tom Latham off Kyle Jamieson. Out on 54.

Mayank Agarwal lasted just 11 balls with Trent Boult trapping him lbw in the 6th over.