India vs NZ, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli Out to Southee, Again
India have lost both openers, skipper Virat Kohli and also Ajinkya Rahane with just 113 runs on the board on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Christchurch.
Prithvi Shaw had recovered in time from an injury scare to be included in the XI and the youngster made the most of his opportunity, scoring his first half-century in overseas conditions.
He got to the landmark with a six off Neil Wagner but in the very next over, he was caught at first slip by Tom Latham off Kyle Jamieson. Out on 54.
Mayank Agarwal lasted just 11 balls with Trent Boult trapping him lbw in the 6th over.
Virat Kohli then fell on the second over after the Lunch break. Tim Southee, the most successful bowler against the Indian skipper, was brought into the attack right after the break and he once again packed off Virat - out lbw on 3 off 15 balls. Kohli did ask for a DRS review but replays too showed he was caught right front of the stumps.
Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane lasted all of 27 balls, also losing his wicket to Tim Southee when he edged on to Ross Taylor at first slip.
NZ Elected to Bowl First
New Zealand won the toss against India and elected to bowl on a bright green pitch at Hagley Oval.
The start of play was delayed by and hour and 15 minutes while ground staff dried the playing surface after overnight rain.
New Zealand also won an influential toss and bowled in the first test at the Basin Reserve, where it went on to win by 10 wickets, taking a 1-0 lead in the two-test series. India captain Virat Kohli said he also would have bowled, adding they had to be prepared to do “difficult things” in order to win test matches.
New Zealand are without a specialist spinner with fast bowler Neil Wagner returning in place of the Ajaz Patel.
India left out Ishant Sharma who suffered a recurrence of an ankle injury and is replaced by Umesh Yadav. Ravindra Jadeja took Ravichandran Ashwin’s spot as the team looks to strengthen its batting.
While the green nature of the pitch promises assistance for seam bowlers, Hagley Oval pitches often produce spongy bounce early on.
Playing XIs
India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Umesh Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.
New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Kylie Jamieson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner
