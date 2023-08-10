India (IND) vs Ireland (IRE) T20 2023 Schedule, Fixtures, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast, and Matches: Team India is all set to play against Ireland in a three match T20I Series. The India vs Ireland T20I Series 2023 will kick start from 18 August 2023. All the matches of IND vs IRE T20 Series will be played at The Village, Dublin.
The India tour of Ireland 2023 is going to be exciting for all the cricket lovers. According to reports, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the men in blue as captain for the upcoming T20 match series in Ireland.
When Will the India Vs Ireland T20 Series 2023 Start?
The India Vs Ireland T20I Series 2023 will start from 18 August.
When Will the IND Vs IRE T20 Series 2023 End?
The India Vs Ireland T20I Series 2023 will end on 23 August.
Where Will Be the Ireland Vs India T20I Series 2023 Matches Played?
The IRE vs IND T20 2023 matches will be played at The Village, Dublin.
At What Time Will Be the IRE vs IND T20 2023 Matches Start?
All the matches of Ireland Vs India T20I Series 2023 will start at 7:30 pm IST.
Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India Vs Ireland T20I Series 2023?
The India Vs Ireland T20 Series 2023 will be live streamed on the Sony Liv app and website in India.
When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India Vs Ireland T20 Series 2023?
The India Vs Ireland T20I Series 2023 will be live telecasted on the Sony Sports Network in India.
India vs Ireland T20 2023 Schedule: Fixtures, Matches, Date, Time, and Venue
Here is the full schedule of IND Vs IRE T20 Series 2023.
Friday, 18 August 2023: Ireland vs India 1st T20I at The Village, Dublin (7:30 pm IST).
Sunday, 20 August 2023: Ireland vs India 2nd T20I at The Village, Dublin (7:30 pm IST).
Wednesday, 23 August 2023: Ireland vs India 3rd T20I at The Village, Dublin (7:30 pm IST).
IND vs IRE T20 Series 2023 Squads: Here Is the India Squad and Ireland Squad
India Squad: Jasprit Bumrah (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Prasidh Krishna, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, and Sanju Samson.
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling (Captain), Andrew Balbirnie, Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Theo van Woerkom, Benjamin White, Craig Young, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Fionn Hand, Lorcan Tucker (WK), Mark Adair, and Joshua Little.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)