India vs England T20 WC S/F: Heavy Rains in Sydney, Toss Delayed

Match Deadline
So here’s what needs to happen for us to get a result today:
- The toss needs to take place latest by 11:06am IST.
- Play must start latest by 10:21am IST.
- There needs to be at least 10 overs a side played
And if Sydney can’t pull off any of the above, India cruise into Sunday’s final.
Also, there’s a second semi-final slated to take place at the very same venue later in the day with South Africa playing hosts Australia. If that game too is washed out then the Proteas advance to the final since they topped their group.
The ICC had denied the organisers’ requests for a reserve day for the semis.
Heavy Rains, Toss Delayed
As was forecast, there’s heavy rains on in Sydney with the pitch all covered and the stands all empty.
Toss, of course, has been delayed.
Not the way India would like to enter their first-ever T20 World Cup final but if it does continue to pour like this, then they are the team that go through, having qualified for the quarters with four victories in four group stage matches.
India Unbeaten
India topped Group A with victories in all their league stage matches.
They began with a win over defending champions Australia and since then have gathered strength with every match, beating Bangladesh, New Zealand and Sri Lanka to finish with eight points from four matches.
The Indians will also take confidence from the win against England in the tri-series in Australia ahead of this World Cup.
India Takes on England
Firm title contenders after an unbeaten run in the group stages, India are now playing England in the first of the semifinals of the ICC women's T20 World Cup in Sydney.
Match is slated to start at 9:30am IST with the toss at 9:00.
India have been the best side in the tournament thus far and are looking to book their first-ever final appearance in the tournament’s history.
History though is on England’s side as they have won all the five matches played between the two sides in this tournament. The last time the two teams met in a T20 World Cup, England beat India by eight wickets in the semifinals in West Indies.
"After losing the last semifinal, as a team we realised we have to work as a unit, and right now you will see that our team is working as a unit and we are not reliant on just one or two players," India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said on Wednesday, referring to the semifinals loss in 2018.
