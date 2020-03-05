India vs England T20 WC S/F: Heavy Rains in Sydney, Toss Delayed

So here’s what needs to happen for us to get a result today:

The toss needs to take place latest by 11:06am IST.

Play must start latest by 10:21am IST.

There needs to be at least 10 overs a side played

And if Sydney can’t pull off any of the above, India cruise into Sunday’s final.

Also, there’s a second semi-final slated to take place at the very same venue later in the day with South Africa playing hosts Australia. If that game too is washed out then the Proteas advance to the final since they topped their group.

The ICC had denied the organisers’ requests for a reserve day for the semis.