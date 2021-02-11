How Joe Root Developed His Game to Counter Spinners

"Joe came in the first team [Sheffield Collegiate Club in Yorkshire] at a very early age, 15 perhaps. I used to play there as a professional cricketer. The pitch at that time used to aid turn. Obviously, since he was much younger to others, he had no power to hit shots as the other players in the first team had," Nadeem, currently Director (High Performance) with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), told IANS.

"Technically, he was very sound, his defence was very strong. For scoring options, he had to develop some strokes. You must have seen that he manoeuvres the ball a lot. He does that because he came in the first team at a very young age and manoeuvering was the only scoring option to him. Since he had less power, he had to learn manoeuvring the ball," said the 51-year-old, who played two Tests and two ODIs for Pakistan in 1990s.

Ahead of the first Test match against India in Chennai, England captain Root credited his ability to play spin to his early training with Nadeem.

"We had a very good overseas pro in Nadeem Khan. I was able to practice against him all the time. I would speak to him all the time and even from 12-13 years of age, I had a good education on how to go about that side of the battle," Root had said ahead of the first Test that England won by 227 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match series.