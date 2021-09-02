Shardul Thakur Top-Scores For India as England Post 53/3 by Stumps on Day 1

KL Rahul (17) then fell in the 14th over when a full nip-backer from Ollie Robinson crashed high into the back pad. He took the review but replays showed the ball hitting the top of middle-stump and since the umpire's call was out, the opener walked back to the dressing room.

Cheteshwar Pujara stopped a run of seven maidens with a flick through square leg while Virat waited four overs to score his first runs of the match, a boundary to get off the mark and also complete his 23,000 runs in international cricket. The Indian skipper is the fastest to get to the mark, in 490 innings, with Sachin Tendulkar holding the record before him, with 522 innings.

Pujara though could not hang around the crease much longer as two overs later, James Anderson dismissed him for the 11th time in Test cricket. The pacer got an out-swinger to move away, in the 20th over and as Pujara (4) charged down to prod, he nicked it behind to Bairstow.

India were reduced to 39/3.