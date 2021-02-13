Fans Return to Stadium for First Time in India in 2nd England Test

While India look to mount a comeback in the four-match Test series against England in the second game in Chennai, cheering them on from the sides will be the fans. The MA Chidambaram stadium will be at fifty percent capacity for the second Test between India and England.

This is the first time fans are returning to the stadiums in India since the coronavirus pandemic hit last year. Understandably, the excited Chennai crowd was at the stadium bright and early, with long queues at various gates.

Here’s a look at some of the scenes from outside the Chepauk in Chennai, India’s oldest Test centre. The Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) has capped the number at the stadium at 15,000.