Dominant England Win Series Opener by 8 Wickets Against India

Ranked World Number 1, Eoin Morgan’s England put in a ruthless performance as began the five-match T20 series with a resounding 8-wicket win against India in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Jofra Archer led the charge with the ball finishing with figures of 3/23 as India’s top order collapsed before Jason Roy’s aggressive approach paved the way for a comfortable win, much unlike the experiences in the recently concluded Test series.

Put into bat first by Eoin Morgan, India, who were without Rohit Sharma because he was rested, couldn’t execute their plans of a powerful start as both KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan were sent packing cheaply.