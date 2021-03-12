Dominant England Win Series Opener by 8 Wickets Against India
England put in a ruthless performance as began the 5-match T20 series with a resounding 8-wicket win against India.
Ranked World Number 1, Eoin Morgan’s England put in a ruthless performance as began the five-match T20 series with a resounding 8-wicket win against India in Ahmedabad at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Jofra Archer led the charge with the ball finishing with figures of 3/23 as India’s top order collapsed before Jason Roy’s aggressive approach paved the way for a comfortable win, much unlike the experiences in the recently concluded Test series.
Put into bat first by Eoin Morgan, India, who were without Rohit Sharma because he was rested, couldn’t execute their plans of a powerful start as both KL Rahul or Shikhar Dhawan were sent packing cheaply.
Jofra Archer had Rahul (1) playing one onto his own stumps in the second over, which brought captain Virat Kohli to the middle.
Kohli (0), known to have his troubles against leg-spin, walked back to the pavilion seven deliveries later when he tried to hit Adil Rashid over mid-off but holed out to Chris Jordan.
Promoted to 4, Rishabh Pant executed a courageous reverse scoop early in his innings against Archer as he looked to continue his recent run of form.
After a 17-run partnership, England struck again as Dhawan, who was looking for a big pull, was cleaned up by Mark Wood. India finished their powerplay with 22/3.
Delhi Capitals’ teammates Pant (21) and Shreyas Iyer then steadied the ship a little before Ben Stokes got into the act and accounted for the wicket-keeper batsman just as it looked like he was set for a big knock.
After the brilliant start by the England bowlers had reduced India to 48/4, Iyer and Hardik Pandya put together a 54-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Pandya added 19 to the cause and looked dangerous but the visitors did not yield any ground, with Archer striking in the 18th over.
Pandya, who was looking to clear mid-off, was Jordan’s second catch and Archer’s second wicket too.
Off the next delivery, Shardul Thakur hooked Archer straight down Dawid Malan’s hands at fine leg before Washington Sundar negotiated the hat-trick delivery.
Iyer at the other end was fighting a lone battle and played a few majestic shots on his way to his half-century. Iyer scored 67 off 48 deliveries before a sensational catch by Malan ended his stay in the 20th over.
Axar Patel rounded things off with a boundary as India’s innings came to a halt at 124/7.
England openers Jason Roy and Jos Buttler then wasted no time in getting the side of to a very fast start, finishing the powerplay with the score at 50/0.
The right-handed pair had decided to take the attack to the bowlers from the get-go and were at their belligerent best, smashing 4 sixes and 6 boundaries during their 72-run stand which lasted for 8 overs before Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Buttler LBW for 28.
Dawid Malan settled in after that as Roy marched on towards a half-century but fell short when Washington Sundar trapped hum LBW for 49 off 32 deliveries.
Roy and Buttler, who started the small chase off brilliantly, had taken the wind out of India’s sails by the time they had both been dismissed.
The two wickets briefly slowed England down before Jonny Bairstow, who had a terrible time batting at this stadium in the Tests, decided to attack Chahal, smashing him for a couple of sixes off his final over.
Malan and Bairstow, who came together with 35 needed to win, took England home at a canter in the 16th over with the left-hander hitting the winning runs by smashing Washington Sundar for a six.
England lead the five-match series 1-0.
