BCCI Asks Ball Makers to Recheck Quality After 1st Test

Anand said that the two issues Kohli complained about are different from the current complaint.

"The last time they said it would soft and get scuffed up early. The issues that were there two-three years ago have been addressed. They managed to bowl 104 overs with that ball [in England's first innings]. Now reverse swing is also happening; the ball has retained its shape, too. Now, seam bursting is the third issue, and a different one. We will find a solution to that. We have to work on the thread," said Anand.

"We saw that though the thread has burst, the ball didn't get destroyed. Umpires also didn't change the ball. In fact, we have already started to work on it. We are not blaming anybody. This is something new that has happened," he pointed out.

Kohli had lashed out at the SG ball in October, 2018 during West Indies's tour of India.

"To have a ball scuffed up in five overs is not something that we have seen before. The quality of the ball used to be quite high before and I don't understand the reason why it has gone down. A Dukes ball is still good quality, Kookaburra is still good quality -- whatever limitations a Kookaburra might have, the quality is never compromised," he had said.

If it is the ball or the pitch damaging the ball, only remaining matches of the series will tell.

England lead the four-Test series 1-0. The second Test begins at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.