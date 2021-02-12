Ajinkya Rahane Expects Pitch for 2nd Test to Turn From Day 1

While the first Test -- which England won by 227 runs -- was played on a red soil pitch, the second Test will be played on a pitch which is a mixture of black and red soil. The surface has a topping of black soil. It has also not been watered because the gap between the first two Tests was just three days and with black soil retaining more water, the pitch wouldn't have dried.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) had packed off its curator after the first Test following complaints from Indian cricketers like Ishant Sharma that it was flat on the first two days, even though there was huge praise for the pitch that lasted five days.

The pitch for the second Test has been prepared under the supervision of the Indian team management and it is no surprise that Rahane is saying that it would turn from Day One.