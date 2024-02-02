ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

India vs England 2nd Test: Date, Time, Venue, Live Streaming, and More

India vs England 2nd test will be played today at the the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Cricket
1 min read
India vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming: After losing the first test in Hyderabad, team India will again clash with England in the second test match on Friday, 2 February 2024, at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The game will be crucial for India to win if they want to balance the series by 1-1. As per reports, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out of the India squad in the 2nd test because of quadriceps and hamstring injuries respectively.

Losing the first test match against England was a hard blow for team India because they have not lost any test match in Hyderabad so far. This test also revealed gaps in India's batting lineup, particularly with regard to Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer, who haven't played well lately. Let us check out IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and more.

When Will India vs England 2nd Test Match Be Played?

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will be played on Friday, 2 February 2024.

Where Will India vs England 2nd Test Match Take Place?

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will take place at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

At What Time Will India vs England 2nd Test Match Begin?

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will begin at 9:30 AM IST.

Where To Watch the Live Streaming of India vs England 2nd Test Match?

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will be live streamed on JioCinema app and website.

Where To Watch the Live Telecast of India vs England 2nd Test Match?

The IND vs ENG 2nd Test will be live telecasted on the Sports 18 network.

