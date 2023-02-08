No Greenery for Baggy Greens in India, but Australia Are Ready for a Fight

Cricket has changed.

No, this is not another pseudo-purist rant about how the Indian Premier League is detrimental to the red-ball game, why it is perfectly justified for you to send the resignation mail just to watch the Ranji Trophy semi-finals, and how the game and the glam never makes a good mix.

Instead, we will talk about the Border Gavaskar Trophy here, the latest iteration of which will commence on 9 February.