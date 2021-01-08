Steve Smith’s Run Out Is One of My Best: Ravindra Jadeja

Australia had ended Day One of the Test in a commanding position, having scored 166/2. The hosts began the second day in similar fashion with Smith and Labuschagne scoring runs at a healthy rate. However, they lost their last eight wickets for 122 runs with Jadeja picking four of those.

"We had talked about the need to be patient because the wicket is not the kind where you can go out and take a wicket or two straightaway. We decided we have to make them play dot balls...The plan was to not give them easy boundaries, so that we could create pressure and get wickets," Jadeja said.

Matthew Wade succumbed to pressure as he tried to hit Jadeja out but exposed Cameron Green and the tail to the new ball.

"The wicket was a bit slow and it was not easy to bowl on because there was not much turn in it. It was important to bowl at one spot," said the left-arm spinner who picked the wickets of Labuschagne, Wade, Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon.