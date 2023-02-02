Shreyas Iyer To Miss First Test Against Australia With Injury: Report
Shreyas Iyer is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
India batter Shreyas Iyer, who is still recovering from his back injury, has been ruled out of the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, which will start on 9 February in Nagpur.
Iyer returned to Bengaluru on Wednesday, 1 February, to get fitness clearance from the National Cricket Academy (NCA) but he was told to spend more time in rehab, an ESPNCricinfo report said.
After playing the two-Test series in Bangladesh in December, the right-handed batter had a swelling in his lower back, for which he was given an injection at the NCA.
He was originally expected to travel from Bengaluru to Nagpur and join the India squad for their preparatory camp for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy starting on 2 February, but now will have to wait.
The report further said that Iyer's rehab is more of a precautionary step taken by the BCCI medical staff and he is now expected to join the India squad for the second Test, which starts in Delhi on 17 February.
Suryakumar Yadav Likely To Make Test Debut
In Iyer's absence, the other middle-order batting contenders include Suryakumar Yadav, who is yet to make his Test debut, and possibly Shubman Gill in case India open the innings with Rohit Sharma and K.L. Rahul.
India's squad for the first Test against Australia: Rohit Sharma (capt), K.L. Rahul (vc), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, K.S. Bharat (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav
