Bumrah, Jadeja Fit but Not Rushed for Ind vs SL Series; Pant Sent to NCA: Report

With India's home season set to start with a white-ball series against Sri Lanka on January 3 but there were no mentions of Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant in T20I as well as ODI squads.

As per an ESPNCricinfo report, Bumrah and Jadeja were available for selection in the Sri Lanka series, but the selection committee which announced the squad on Tuesday night, decided that the duo, who have been on the sidelines for a long time, will not be rushed back into the national team.