Report Card: Kohli, Natarajan, Hardik Star as India Win T20 Series

Hardik Pandya - 7/10

Inns: 3, Runs: 78, Avg: 39, 100s/50s: 0/0

One of the stars so far of India’s tour Down Under, Hardik was at his explosive best in Sydney in the second game when it was hanging in the balance and his blistering knock got India home. In the first and third T20s, he failed to kick on after getting a start but crucially never let the run rate drop at any point and scored at a very brisk pace all through. He finished with the Player of the Series Award.

Ravindra Jadeja - 6/10

Inns: 1, Runs: 44, Avg: --, 100s/50s: 0/0

Unlucky to have copped a nasty blow to the head off Mitchell Starc in the first T20, Jadeja was ruled out of the series after that. However, his explosive 23-ball-44 set up the win on the day giving India’s bowlers enough runs to work with. Apart from the concussion he also suffered a hamstring injury.

Mohammed Shami - 2/10

Inns: 1, Overs: 4, Runs: 46, Econ: 11.5, Wickets: 0

For once, the speedster had no response to the Australian counter attack in the first T20 at Canberra. He was by far India’s most expensive bowler on the day after which he was rested from the final two T20s as one would expect.

Yuzvendra Chahal - 5/10

Inns: 3, Overs: 12, Runs: 117, Econ: 9.75, Wickets: 4

At the centre of the controversy surrounding the concussion substitute in Canberra, Chahal produced a fantastic spell to derail the Australian batting and win India the game. He finished as the Player of the Match as Australia weren’t able to come to terms with his guile. His next two games weren’t the most impressive, especially the third as Maxwell took him to the cleaners with relative ease.