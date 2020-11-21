Need to Bowl 140-Plus Speeds in Australia, Says Mohammed Shami

“The success of this group is largely because of the camaraderie we share among ourselves. There is no real secret as such but it lies in each other’s strengths. If you look at the numbers, we have managed to pick 20 wickets almost on all our away tours. Even at home in the Freedom Trophy or the pink-ball Test, the fast bowling group was very effective. We have a lot of discussion among ourselves. We hunt in pairs,” Shami was quoted as saying by BCCI.

India will play six limited overs games and four Tests in Australia, and like their previous tour in 2018/19, Shami and co will have their task cut out. What makes the job a tad bit tougher is that David Warner and Steve Smith are both available unlike last time when they were serving out ball-tampering bans.

“Our fast bowling group can bowl at 140 kph-plus and you need that kind of pace in Australia. Even our reserves are quick, you don’t get to see that kind of an attack. We thrive on challenges. We have the experience. We have variety in our spin bowling attack too. We can bowl fast but we are all different, our skills are different. India have quality batsmen and we bowl at them in the nets. We don’t look at names, we focus on our skills. You can be a world-class batsman, but one good ball will still get you out.”