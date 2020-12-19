Mayank Agarwal Third Fastest Indian to 1000 Test Runs

He had a fruitful tour of Australia in 2018-19 when he made two half-centuries in three innings of the two Tests he played.

The Boxing Day Test at Melbourne in 2018 was his debut and he made 76 and 42 in India's victory. He followed it up with 77 in the only innings India batted at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Since then, the Karnataka batsman has made three centuries, including two double tons and two fifties in 10 Tests and maintained an average of over 55.

The 29-year-old made 424 runs in the Indian Premier League 2020, at an average of 38.54 and was the second highest run-getter for the Punjab franchise behind state-mate KL Rahul who won the Orange Cap with 670 runs.