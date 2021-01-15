4th Test: Aus Openers Out, Shardul and Siraj Pick Wickets

India are playing the Gabba Test with four pacers, who have collectively played a total of 4 Test matches, but already in the first hour of play both Australian openers have been sent back to the dressing room.

Sixth ball of the match saw Siraj open India’s account with the big wicket of David Warner. The Aussie, playing only his second match of the series after returning from an injury, was caught in the slips. Rohit Sharma took a good, low catch at second slip to send the left-handed batsman back in the Australian dressing room at his individual score of just 1.