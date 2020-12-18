Podcast: Bowlers Put India on Top vs Aus But Shaw Stumbles Again

On Episode 8 of The Aussie Challenge Podcast, Ayaz Memon and I discuss Day 2 of the Adelaide Test between India and Australia.

15 wickets fell on the day with Australia bowled out on 191 and India’s second innings score at 9/1 at Stumps. Indian opener Prithvi Shaw was the one wicket to fall before the end of the day as India hold a 62-run lead over the home team going into Sunday.