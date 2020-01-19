India vs Aus 3rd ODI: Series on the Line, Aus Elect to Bat First

Australian skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Bengaluru. The series is tied at 1-1.

Speaking at the toss, Finch said: "Looks like a good wicket. If we had gone into the back overs three down, we could have chased it down. Josh Hazlewood in for Kane Richardson."

On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed: "It's a dry pitch, and it's always been a difficult pitch to defend on. There might also be some dew later on. The execution of yorkers was excellent. Same team, no changes."