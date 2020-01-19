India vs Aus 3rd ODI: Series on the Line, Aus Elect to Bat First
Australian skipper Aaron Finch has won the toss and elected to bat first against India in Bengaluru. The series is tied at 1-1.
Speaking at the toss, Finch said: "Looks like a good wicket. If we had gone into the back overs three down, we could have chased it down. Josh Hazlewood in for Kane Richardson."
On the other hand, Indian skipper Virat Kohli expressed: "It's a dry pitch, and it's always been a difficult pitch to defend on. There might also be some dew later on. The execution of yorkers was excellent. Same team, no changes."
Australia hammered India in the series opener by 10 wickets and then the hosts made it 1-1 with a victory in Rajkot.
Specialist opener Rahul made the difference in India's innings in the second ODI by batting at a 150-plus strike rate in an unfamiliar position, having batted at three in the previous game. In Rajkot, he batted at number 5 and scored 80.
India vs Aus 3rd ODI Teams
India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (captain), Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey, Ashton Turner, Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.
